James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Miriam Fiveash, 89, of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Alabama October 24, 1930 to the late Coy and Rennie Jordan. Miriam was raised in Altha, Florida, graduated from Altha High School and became a homemaker after marriage. She was known and loved for her dry sense of humor and sassiness. Miriam served in leadership positions in Women's Missionary Union (WMU), Girls Auxiliary (GA's), Youth Department, as a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for 63 years. She also volunteered in the Health Care Provider Program in the dental clinic through the Florida Baptist Family Ministry. She enjoyed going to church, singing in the choir, cooking, Braves Baseball, family and friends. She followed her grandchildren when they played Little League, on Baseball/Softball Travel Teams, high school teams and college teams. She enjoyed taking care of her grandson, Sam during the summer. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Fiveash; her parents, Coy and Rennie Jordan; her brother, William "Bill" Jordan and her sister-in-law, Louise. She is survived by three daughters, Sue Porep (Art) of Mexico Beach, Florida; Pauline Bonal (Bobby) and Janice Malinowski (Ray) both of Pace, Florida; three grandchildren, Tommy Porep (Julie) of Plainfield, IN, Mindy Rankin (Eric) of Lynn Haven and Sam Loiselle of Pensacola; two great grandchildren, Luke and Nolan Porep; nieces, Carol Brown, Angela Renken and Sonia Brunson, all of Tallahassee; and extended family, Kenny Jones of Key West; Randy Jones of Texas; and Kay Challoner of California. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery with Reverends Danny Mann and Roland Rabon officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Baptist Church WMU. Expressions of Sympathy may be made online at: www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
