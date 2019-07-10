Glover Funeral Home Joseph Moore Friedrich, Jr., 80 of Ashford, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ralph Sigler and the Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to service time. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, Florida with Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302, The Salvation Army, 1007 S. Bell St. Dothan, AL 36301 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Mr. Friedrich was born on April 24, 1939 in Sebring Florida. He was employed with the State of Florida Park Service for 22 years. He later worked as a security guard and foreman with Farley Nuclear Plant for 22 years. Mr. Friedrich was a member of Harvest Church. He is predeceased by his mother, Regina H. Mack and father, Joseph Moore Friedrich, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Ruby Friedrich of Ashford; a sister, Mary Palka (Hank) of Lewiston, NY; a daughter, Debra Fortune (Edward) of Leesburg, FL; 3 sons, Kenneth Friedrich of Marianna, FL, Michael Friedrich of Dothan, AL, Joel Friedrich of Marianna, FL; step-sons, Ronnie Harrell of Ashford, AL and Steve Harrell of Malone, FL; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
