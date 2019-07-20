Arrangements entrusted to Evans-Skipper Funeral HomeLeland Bryant Garland, Jr., age 76, of Iron City, GA passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Donalsonville, GA. Funeral services for Mr. Garland were held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Evans-Skipper Funeral Home in Donalsonville, GA with Rev. Michael Wingertsahn and Dr. Calvin Arnold officiating. Interment was in Friendship Memorial Gardens with Christopher Hayes, Josh Burke, Dean Burke, Kevin Lewis, Ray Scott, Luke Spooner, and Alec Cobb serving as casketbearers. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Evans-Skipper Funeral Home. Mr. Garland was born in Grady County. GA on November 14, 1942 to Leland Bryant Garland, Sr. and Elizabeth Overstreet Garland. He had been in the livestock industry for 50 years and became part owner of Seminole Stockyard in 1992. He was an honorary member of the Seminole County Chapter of Young Farmers and FFA. He was also won the 2018 Ag Person of the Year. Mr. Garland is survived by his daughters, Lisa Brooks, of TN; Angie Garland of Iron City, GA; his companion, Edwina Skipper and her daughter, Susan Braswell (Jeff) all of Iron City, GA; his sister Betty Lee of Reno, GA; his grandchildren, Christopher Hayes (Kylie), Amber Lethoe (Jimmy), Travis Watts (Courtney), Caitlyn Wright, Josh Burke (Tamara), Dean Burke, Brandon Josey (Alli), and Emily Braswell. He is also survived by 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Billy Garland; and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Lee. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Seminole County Young Farmers or Seminole County FFA.
