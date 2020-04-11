Cynthia Marie Golson, 76, of Tallahassee, passed away at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare on April 7, 2020. Cynthia's unspoken but lifelong motto was simple: "Do what is good and what is right. Be kind and help others. Make someone's day special with a kind word and a smile." Cynthia devoted over 50 years to the practice of anesthesia as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, a career she loved and excelled at. She never missed a day of work in all those years. Cynthia was a strong patient advocate, making each of her patients feel special. Her patients loved her warm, sincere smile and her kind and reassuring bedside manner. Cynthia made each one of her patients feel secure and relaxed with her confidence and her humor. Cynthia was dearly loved and cherished by her wife, Jan Sangaree; by her brother Jimbo Golson and wife Jo Carol; by her sister Penny Sanders and husband Charlie; her brother-in-law Steve Sangaree and wife Jeanie. She had many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Cynthia's beloved pets felt her devotion every day. Her memory will be treasured by her church family at United Church in Tallahassee. She will forever be held in the hearts of her many friends, neighbors, and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, Cynthia's family asks that donations be made to the United Church in Tallahassee. A memorial celebration of Cynthia's life is being planned, and details will be shared as soon as possible.
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
