James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Vera Mae Hardy-Crooms, 96, of Marianna, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1923 in Dothan, Alabama to Willie and Della Bigbie and had two brothers, Milton and Henry. On December 3, 1939, she married John F. Hardy of Rehobeth, Alabama and moved to Marianna. In 1961, they founded Chipola Propane Gas Company where it continued to be a family run business until 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and husbands, John Foy Hardy and Jack Crooms. She is survived by her three sons, Don and wife, Royce of Marianna, Bill and wife, Kathy of Marianna, and Sid and wife, Anita of Bluffton, South Carolina. Mrs. Hardy-Crooms is also survived by four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Reverend Roland Rabon officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The family would like to give sincere appreciation to Marianna Health and Rehabilitation for the care and kindness given to our loved one during her time there. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at: www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
