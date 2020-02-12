Bevis Funeral Home 200 John Knox Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303 Clyde P. Hicks of Tallahassee, FL Passed away February 7, 2020. Clyde was born May 19, 1937 in Two Egg, Florida to Johnnie and Gladys Powell. Clyde or Gannee, as she liked for the grandchildren (3) to call her, was a devoted member of Greenwood Baptist Church for many years where she served as treasurer and sang in the choir. She loved her family and friends, the beach, travel, bowling and playing cards. Clyde ventured into business as co-owner of Pen-Brow Fashion in Marianna in the 1980's and owned a beauty shop in Tallahassee in the late 1990's. Clyde is survived by two sons, Bryant Pender of Sneads and Marcus Pender of Marianna. Three grandchildren, Jackson and Cianna Hatfield of Thomasville,GA, Beau and Ericka Pender of Starkville, MS. And Chance Pender of Tallahassee and one wonderful sister Maria Culbertson of Tallahassee; along with four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Big Bend Hospice and for a cure for Alzheimer's. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM EST, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee, FL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM EST, the interment will be held at 3:00 PM, EST at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenwood, FL. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home( www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.

