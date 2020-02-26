James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton St. Graceville, FL 32440 850-263-3238 Martha R. Hinson, 86, of Graceville passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family. The funeral service was held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 24th, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Graceville with Rev. Michael Orr officiating. Burial followed in the Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Hinson was born in Rehobeth, Alabama, May 31st, 1933, to the late Lemuel Levi Robinson and the late Romania Cook Robinson Wynn. She attended Rehobeth High School and married Randall Hugh Hinson of Noma, Florida, in 1951. The family lived in Panama City before moving to Graceville in 1965. Randall and Martha owned and operated Hinson Bookkeeping and Tax Service in Graceville for over 30 years before retiring. The two were long-time members of First Baptist Church in Graceville. Mr. Hinson died December 15, 2015. Mrs. Hinson is survived by her four children; two sons Randy Hinson (Jan), Dothan, AL, and Larry Hinson (Kristi), Chipley, FL; two daughters Terri Turner (John), Dothan, AL, and Donna Temple (Mike), Tallahassee, FL; two sisters Mary Robinson Clark, Rehobeth, AL, Mary Frances Wynn Kirkland, Sneads, FL and one brother Marion (Dianna) Wynn. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren Jordan Turner Sinyard (Jason), Jake Hinson (Liz), Jamey Hinson (Kara), Joseph Hinson, Allison Hutton, Luke Hinson, Anna Turner, Rachael Temple, Leah Temple, Lauryl Grace Hinson, Reid Hinson; and three great grandchildren Jax and Scarlett Sinyard, Owen Hinson. The family is eternally grateful to Deann Pletcher, Sarah Hall, Carrie Paul, and Emerald Coast Hospice for the years of loving care provided.
