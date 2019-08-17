Lerry Hobbs, 74, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly of Greenwood, FL and Dothan, AL, passed away 08/15/2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. His celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM at Glover Funeral Home Chapel, on Monday, 08/19/2019. Visitation will be preceding the service at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Lovedale Baptist Cemetery, Greenwood, FL. Lerry was born in Ashford, AL, on 05/07/1945 to Homer and Pam Hobbs. He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers, Carl and Jerome Hobbs. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Wanda, sons, Randall (Nakina) Hobbs, of Dothan, AL, and Chad (Brittany)Hobbs, of Phenix City, AL, stepdaughter, Angela Bazzell, of Dallas, TX, granddaughters, Emily and Madison Hobbs of Dothan, AL, stepgranddaughter, Paisley, and stepgrandson, Trent, of Phenix City, AL, brother, Jerry Hobbs, of Dothan, AL, special sister-in-law, Eva L. Hobbs, of Dothan, AL, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lerry was of the Seventh-day-Adventist faith. He graduated from Rehobeth High School in 1963, and served as a Sp4 Medic from 1965-67, including one year in Vietnam. Lerry's career as a carpenter spanned many years with Carl Hobbs Construction Co., of Dothan, AL. During his retirement, Lerry worked as a school bus driver for six years in Jackson County, FL. Lerry will best be remembered for his sense of humor, unlimited love, kindness, and hugs. He especially loved his family, dogs, nature, wildlife, being out-of-doors, and his team, the Atlanta Braves.
