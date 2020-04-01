McAlpin Funeral Home 8261 Highway 90 East Sneads, Florida 850-593-9900 Ted Paul Howell, 68, passed away on March 29, 2020, at his home in Sneads, Florida after a short illness. On November 2, 1951, he was born to Louie and Eunice Alderman Howell who preceded him in death. Ted is survived by his son, Travis Howell and wife Melynda; one grandson, Bowden Howell; one granddaughter, Taylor-Reese Victoria Howell; two sisters, Linda (Raymond) Hatcher and Susan (Othel) Tucker; one niece, Karen (Clint) Hall; two nephews, Gavin (Leslie) Tucker and Garrett Tucker; three great-nephews, Trevin Hall, Cade Hall, and Griffin Tucker; two great-nieces, Lauryn Tucker and Isla Grace Tucker; and a loyal friend, Barbara Curlee. Ted was a lifelong resident of Sneads where his family has lived for generations. After graduating from Sneads High School in 1969, he joined in the Army National Guard in 1970. He served until 1973 when he was called home to take on the responsibility of his family farm upon the death of this daddy. A farmer for over 50 years, Ted enjoyed growing peanuts and garden vegetables, but especially watermelons. Many days and nights were spent at the watermelon market in Birmingham where he would drive his 10-wheeler and peddle his fruit. There was nothing Ted enjoyed more than being able to share his vegetables and watermelons with neighbors and friends. On his farm he loved raising his herd of cows. Ted enjoyed many hobbies, one of which was watching the Florida Gatorsin any sport. He was a devoted fan of the Gators, and he especially loved football. If anyone ever wondered who had the best team, just ask him; he was true blue and orange. His other favorite team was the Sneads Pirates. Watching his grandchildren play basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball brought him great joy. Of his many hobbies, Ted's favorite was huntingdeer, turkey, and quail. A life-long member of the Jackson County Sportsman's Club, he loved to deer huntbehind a pack of running deer houndsand to hear 'the sound of the hound.' He loved raising deer hounds and training them to be the "best." His dogs' bloodline is well-known to his fellow sportsmen. His favorite hunting grounds were in the Apalachicola National Forest where he was the self -proclaimed Mayor of Central City. Not only did he love to deer hunt, but he also loved to stalk and call in a gobbler. Using his daddy's homemade turkey call, he harvested many a turkey which came with a story for all to hear. Ted made many friends through the years while hunting and fishing; he will be missed by those faithful friends and sportsmen. A private, family service with close friends will be held on his farm on April 1, 2020. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with McAlpin Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sneads High School Foundation.
