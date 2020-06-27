Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Roger Lynn Hunter, 65, of Alford, FL died on June 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Roger was born September 26, 1954 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Williams & Mary Gene (Bricker) Hunter. He graduated from West Branch High School in 1973. He also graduated from Ohio State University majoring in mathematics. Roger went on to work for the National Security Agency. Roger lived in the Baltimore area for most of his adult life, retiring to Alford, Fl in 2010. He enjoyed fishing traveling and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed displaying his trains at the Alford Community Center at Christmas time. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Marc Hunter. Roger leaves his wife of 39 years, Mary (Beam) Hunter of Alford, FL, one sister Marian (Mike) Welsh of Bellingham, WA, two brothers Bob Hunter and Will (Connie) Hunter both of Salem, OH, one sister-in-law Terri Hunter of Salem, OH, nine nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew. Services for Roger will be held at 10:00 AM, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at White Pond Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Fejes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at: www.mariannachapelfh.com.
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.