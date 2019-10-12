James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Rayburn "Buddy" Hutto, 76, of Greenwood died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his residence. He retired from the Jackson County Road & Bridge Department. Buddy loved to fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lottie Hutto; his sister, Loetta Anderson; his brothers, JW and Frank Hutto. Buddy is survived by his wife, Peggy "Carolyn" Hutto; daughters, Amy Boggs, Heather "Hutto" McEwen and husband, Matt; sons, Troy Hopkins, and Richard Hopkins and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Hilda Smith and husband, Herbert, Marilyn Anderson and Beth Patterson; several neices, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 10 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Damascus Free Will Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends at 9 am Saturday, at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.
