Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 Phone: (850)526-5059 www.marianna chapelfh.com Wesley Allen Kutchey age 54 of Grand Ridge passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Jackson Hospital. Wesley was born on July 31, 1965 in Michigan to the late David Kutchey and his mother Mary Dykes. He has lived most of his life in Grand Ridge where he was owner and operator of Kutchey's Drywall. Wesley enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending his money in Biloxi. He also attended Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads, Fl. He was preceded in death by his father David Kutchey and his son Jarid Kutchey. Wesley is survived by his mother Mary Dykes (Kenneth) of Grand Ridge, step-mother Sandra Kutchey of Tennessee, his loving wife of 23 years Melynda Kutchey of Grand Ridge, daughters Tiara Kutchey of Grand Ridge, Brandy Coulliette of Grand Ridge, brothers Doug Dykes of Port St. Joe, Kenneth "Buddy" Dykes of Port St. Joe, David Dykes of Port Sr. Joe, David Kutchey of Michigan, Gerald Kutchey of Tennessee, and John Kutchey of Michigan, sisters Judy Bys of Jacksonville, Catrina Willis (John) of Grand Ridge. Wesley is also survived by two grandchildren Shiley Coulliette, and Gabe Coulliette. Services for Wesley will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
