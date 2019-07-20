Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family. Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler. Earl Land, 57, of Gilbertown, Alabama, passed away at his residence on Monday, July 15, 2019, after a nine year battle with cancer. Earl was born in Green Cove Springs, Florida. At an early age his family moved to Marianna, Florida, where he lived until 2007 when he and his family moved to Gilbertown. Earl was a dedicated truck driver for over 27 years. He loved being on the road and seeing all of God's beauty. Along with driving, he loved working with his dad, with farming and mechanics. After he moved to Gilbertown, Earl became a member of the Gilbertown Fire Department for several years and also a reserve officer with the Choctaw County Sherriff's department. He loved his family and the Lord. Earl leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Joy Land; one son Marty Powell of Dothan, AL and two daughters, Amanda Land of Gilbertown, AL; Jessica Harry (Adam) of Butler; three grandchildren, Kinsey Powell of Enterprise, AL; Kyla Harry of Butler, AL; and Laramie Powell of Dothan, AL; three sisters, Linda Price (James); Gayle Noblin; Barbara Jackson; and one brother, Donald "Bucky" Land (Carlene), all from Marianna, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ora Bea Land and a special brother-in-law that he truly loved, John Jackson; a special nephew Lee Price and a great niece Tori Dykes. Funeral services will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Toxey Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Elliott and Rev. Ervin Mooney officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18th at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Pallbearers: Alan Dunn, David Dunn, Ernie Randall, Art Randall, Scott Turner, Michael Skinner, Scott Johnson, Mark Kelley. Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Hallman and Ron Smith In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Outdoors at C/O Karen Sansing, PO Box 1421, Chatom, Alabama 36518 or Toxey Baptist Church, PO Box 230, Toxey, AL 36921.
