McAlpin Funeral Home 8261 Highway 90 Sneads, FL 32460 www.mcalpinfuneralhome.com On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Malba OHara Lanier, age 98 of Sneads, Florida went home to be with the Lord while surrounded at home by her family. Malba was born in Cypress, Florida on February 6, 1922 to Dr. Andrew M. O'Hara and Ida Watford O'Hara. She grew up in Sneads and graduated from Sneads High School in 1941. She went on to finish the School of Nursing at Florida State Hospital. On June 9, 1944 she married her high school sweetheart Milton Lanier and together they raised five children. Malba was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Sneads and loved singing in the choir. She was a member of the Carlisle Rose Garden Club and tirelessly worked in her flowers. She continued to mow her own grass until her first stroke in 2016. Malba's yard received yard of the month for several years. Aside from gardening she had a passion for fishing. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton; her sisters, Rozelle, Nell, Bernice, Jackie, and her brother Gene. She is also preceded in death by her grandson, Jeff Lanier; one son in law, Frank Hunter and several nieces and nephews. Malba is survived by two sons, Pat Lanier (Maurice) and John Lanier (Vicky); three daughters, Ann Hunter, Jane Wynn (Jerry), and Sue Goodman (Charles); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as many special friends. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and Dr. Akerson for their faithful loving care of Ms. Malba. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM Central Time on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Shady Grove Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sneads at 8010 Pope Street Sneads, FL 32460 or Emerald Coast Hospice at 3015 Jefferson Street in Marianna, FL 32446.

