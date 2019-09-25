Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel Carrollton, GA 770-836-1466 Chassidy Leann McGowan, age 19 of Roopville, passed away September 21, 2019. She was born September 11, 2000 in Jackson County, Florida to Jennifer Courtney Sebastian. She was a Heard County High School graduate. She is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Parsons. She is survived by her parents, Christopher and Jennifer Hudgins of Roopville; sister, Brittney Parsons of Roopville; brother, Joey Parrish of Roopville; half-sisters, Paige McGowan and Khloe McGowan both of Jacksonville, FL; half-brother, Jason McGowan of Jacksonville, Fl; maternal grandparents, Richard and Wanda Sebastian of Marianna, FL; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Sebastian Family Cemetery in Marianna, Florida. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
