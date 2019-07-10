Peavy Funeral Home 20367 NW Evans Ave. Blountstown, FL 32424 850-674-2266 Rebecca (Becky Ferguson) McMillan went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Bascom, FL April 13, 1940 to James Paul Ferguson and Bulah Parish Ferguson. Rebecca was a faithful child of God with a servant's heart, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved to sew, cook for her family and friends, and loved her lilies and zinnias. She helped with the Bascom School renovation project of which she attended until 8th grade then graduated from Malone High School in 1958. After her retirement from Southtrust Bank, she and her husband were able to enjoy several years of traveling together. She is survived by her husband, Phillip G. McMillan of almost 57 years (they were married on July 3, 1962); Daughter, Teresa Ann McMillan Cox Pike of Bascom, FL; Son, James Howard McMillan and his wife, Misty Kennedy McMillian of Blackwood Community, Headland, AL; Sister, Pauline Ferguson Trotter of Marianna, FL; Brother, James Henry Ferguson and wife, Patricia "Pat" Ferguson of Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, FL; Sister, Mary Elizabeth Ferguson Pelt and Husband, Harry Buddy Pelt of Bascom, FL; Two grandson, William Clinton Cox of Bascom, FL and Alan Phillip Cox and wife, Lee Ann Cox of Bascom, FL; Two great-grandchildren, Kagen Hearns and Zackery Green both of Bascom, FL; Several Nieces and Nephews along with her Church and camp family. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT) at First Baptist Church of Bascom with Reverend Greg Roberts officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation, ashes to be scattered at Beech Mt. Bible Conference in North Carolina. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.
