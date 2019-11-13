Taylor Funeral Home 214 North Main Street Dickson, Tennessee 37055 Myra Enfinger Measells Funeral services were held Monday November 11, 2019 at 12 PM at Walnut St. Church of Christ, Dickson, TN with Bro. Steve Baggett officiating. Place of rest will be in the Dickson Union Cemetery. Mrs. Myra Enfinger Measells, age 73 of Dickson, TN died Wednesday November 6, 2019. Born in Dothan, AL she was the daughter of the late Elmer Ladon Enfinger and Mary Meadows Enfinger Jones and was preceded in death by her husband, Sherod Lee "Butch" Measells, Jr. and her daughter Jana Measells. Myra was a retired teacher and a member of the Walnut St. Church of Christ. Survivors include her son, Brad Measells (Tara) of Manchester, TN; daughter, Lydia Measells of Seattle, WA; granddaughter, Olivia Measells. Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN (615)446-2808. Taylorsince1909.com
