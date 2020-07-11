John Wayne Mixson John Wayne Mixson was born on the family farm near New Brockton, Alabama on June 16, 1922. He passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 at his home in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margie Grace Mixson. He joined the Navy in 1942 and served our country during World War II. He was then selected for the Navy V-12 college training for officers where he studied at Columbia University in New York, Denison University in Ohio and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. After leaving the Navy, he entered the University of Florida and graduated with a degree in business in 1947. Returning to his roots in Campbellton, Florida, he purchased a small farm which grew to a 2,000-acre cattle, peanut and grain operation. Wayne was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1967 and was re-elected for six consecutive terms. Then Senator Bob Graham asked him to run for Lieutenant Governor with him in his race for Governor. After two terms in office, Bob Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate. He took office several days early and Wayne became the 39th Governor of Florida. His primary mission throughout his elected years, was to improve agriculture and to create new and better jobs through industrial development in Florida. As Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, his pursuit was worldwide and Florida's job growth lead the nation. Wayne served on numerous corporate Boards, was a Rotarian for many years and remained Chairman Emeritus of the Economic Club of Florida. He was named a Distinguished Alumni of the University of Florida where he was a lifelong member of the University of Florida Foundation Board. He was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee. A private funeral service for former Governor Wayne Mixson is scheduled on Friday, July 10, at 5:00 p.m. EDT at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee, Florida. Due to current circumstances, the service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Visit https://www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/John-Mixson/#!/PhotosVideos to view the service at its scheduled time. A brief committal service, as well as rendering of military honors, is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 a.m. CDT at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. The family requests that gifts in memory of Governor Mixson may be made to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org) or a charity of your choice. Todd Wahlquist, Kelly Barber and Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting Mrs. Mixson with her arrangements. Dorothy Padgett of James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville assisted Bevis Funeral Home with the Graceville arrangements.
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.