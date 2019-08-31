McAlpin Funeral Home Sneads, Florida 850-593-9900 www.mcalpinfuneralhome.com Nadine Mercer Morrell Nadine Mercer Morrell, age 90, of Chattahoochee, FL was welcomed into her heavenly home and granted her angel wings on August 29, 2019. Nadine was born on November 21, 1928 in Wausau, Florida to Henry Loran and Vivian Ferguson Mercer. She was a devout Christian woman of strong faith who lived life serving others. Nadine was a longtime member of the Harvest Chapel Assembly of God Church and for many years enjoyed being a member of the church choir. She liked to quilt and crochet when she was able and was also a fantastic southern cook. She was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed spending time with family members and friends. Nadine was always there to brighten the lives of others. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was adored and loved by all who knew her. Nadine will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but never forgotten. Nadine is survived by her daughter, Tammy Morrell Alongis and her husband Ricky of Sneads, FL; two sons, Gerald T. Morrell and his wife Peggy of Chattahoochee, FL and David E. Morrell of Chattahoochee, FL; a sister, Jeweline Sparks (Charles); two brothers, Obery Lee Mercer (Marianne) and Lee Von Mercer; five grandchildren, Leann Arnold (Timmy), Daryl Morrell (Audrey), Darrick Morrell, Amanda Hall (Jonathan), and Madison Morrell; five great grandchildren, Brittany, Ashley, Alyssa, Ansley, and Gracelynn; as well as many nieces and nephews and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Loran and Vivian Bell Ferguson Mercer; two husbands, Jasper Thomas Morrell and Fred Thomas Kurtz; an infant son, Alvin Lee Morrell; a great grandson, Tyler Arnold; three sisters, Ernestine Bell, Christine Roland and Crocia Reams; and one brother, Leo Mercer. The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their faithful loving care of Ms. Nadine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or The American Heart Association. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at McAlpin Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Stephens and Rev. Philip May officiating. Visitation with family and friends will begin one hour prior to services at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Chattahoochee, Florida.
