McAlpin Funeral Home 8261 Highway 90 East Sneads, Florida 850-593-9900 On Saturday, March 7, 2020 Jacquelene Geraldeene Neel passed away at the age of 75. Geraldeene was born on December 10, 1944 in Altha, Florida to Henry Tolbert Segers and Mary Magdalene Goff Segers. She graduated from Sneads High School and worked and retired from Florida State Hospital. She attended church at Sneads Assembly of God in Sneads, Florida. Geraldeene had a passion for Jesus. She loved sharing her testimony with others. She is known for her powerful prayers, service to others, and her infectious smile. She was selfless, compassionate, and loved loudly. The only thing she loved more than her Lord and Savior was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and her beloved grandchildren. There was never a family event, birthday, ballgame, graduation, school event, holiday, or bad day that she didn't show up for. She was always there to love and support them as they grew. Some of her favorite hobbies were going out to eat with her gal-pals, spending time visiting at the nursing home, playing dominoes, listening to gospel music, and singing in the church choir. Geraldeene was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Magdalene Goff Segers, her father, Henry Segers, her brother, Randolph Segers and her sister, Rhuenell Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Sharlene Goodson and husband Ashmore; son, Herschel Neel and wife Susan; her grandchildren, Ashlyn, Madelyn, Noah and Rylie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service for Geraldeene will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sneads Assembly of God at 11:00 AM CST. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Ridge, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the missionaries Geraldeene supported through her church. Donations can be sent to Sneads Assembly of God at 2062 River Road, Sneads Florida.
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
