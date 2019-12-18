Wanda Marcella McCoy was born at home April 6, 1933 near Marshallville, Ohio. Wanda passed away November 3, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona at 86 years of age. She was born premature at 7 months gestation. Verbal history reveals that she was 13 ounces and the size of a coke can. Her parents were told that she would not survive. They placed her in a shoe box and kept her in the oven under a pilot light to keep her warm. She was fed with an eye dropper. Miraculously, she survived. Her parents were Irvin Smith McCoy and Mary Grace Musser McCoy. She graduated from Marshallville High School. June 20, 1952 she married Olin Roy Noble. October 31, 1953 she gave birth to her only daughter, Connie Jane Noble. She hemorrhaged after the delivery and was told not to have more children. In 1955 she and her family, including Irvin and Mary moved from Ohio to Largo, Florida. She worked at shell Land, a novelty store for some time. In 1967 she and the family moved to Marianna, Florida where they initially opened the Old and Rare Book Shop, a used book and furniture store and later opened the Roller Rena Roller Rink. They ran the rink until their retirement. After retirement they went to Ohio for two years to help Olin's parents until their death. After the death of Olin's parents, they traveled to Texas, New Mexico and Arizona to be with Connie and her family. She is survived by her husband Olin, her daughter Connie, two grand-children, (Rebecca and Michael) and three great-grand children. Her final resting place is Kingman, Arizona.
