Mr. Edward Eugene Paramore, 91, of Marianna, FL died Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Paramore was a United States Army Veteran and served a tour in the Korean Conflict. He was a 1957 graduate of Auburn University where he received his Pharmacist degree. Gene was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Marianna and the Kiwanis Club. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, John and Hattie Paramore and his first wife, Ruth Bass Paramore. He is survived by his wife, Janice Rush Paramore; brothers, Willie Earl Paramore of Marianna, FL and Randall Paramore of Notasulga, AL; daughter, Lisa and husband, Jim of Montgomery, AL; son, Charles Paramore of Noma, FL; grandchildren, Megan and husband, Jorge Lozano of Cumming, GA, Caitlin Maddox and husband, Bryan of Clanton, AL, and Dylan Paramore of Alford, FL; great grandchildren, Aiden and Lillian Maddox of Clanton, AL; along with a host of nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama barber shop owner plans to reopen Friday regardless of city and state orders
-
Wallace-Dothan to disburse $350 checks to all enrolled students
-
Dothan's Harris Mendheim experiencing events most only dream about
-
Coffee County has its first death from COVID-19
-
JIC: Covid-19 cases increase slightly at Dothan's hospitals
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.