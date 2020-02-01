James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Sherry Sherry Peacock, 71, of Alford, FL, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence. Sherry is survived by her husband, Donnie Peacock; son, Donnie Peacock II of Alford; daughter, Shelaine Nix of Alford; and six grandchildren. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Alford Baptist Church with Reverend Bob Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Alford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

