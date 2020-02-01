James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Sherry Sherry Peacock, 71, of Alford, FL, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence. Sherry is survived by her husband, Donnie Peacock; son, Donnie Peacock II of Alford; daughter, Shelaine Nix of Alford; and six grandchildren. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Alford Baptist Church with Reverend Bob Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Alford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Peacock, Sherry
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Peacock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.