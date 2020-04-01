James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel 4278 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-482-2332 Vivian H. Peeler, 81, of Malone passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Signature Health Care at the Courtyard. She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone. She enjoyed sitting on her back porch and visiting with all of her grandchildren. Meme enjoyed spending time with family and working with her flowers. she was retired from Sunland Center as a Human Services Shift Supervisor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Codie Hartzog and brother, Shelby Hartzog. Survivors include; one son, Bobby (Sharon) Peeler; one daughter, Brenda (Roger) Welch; grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Askew, Beth (Wade) King, Shannon Welch, April Welch, Sherry (Michael) Padgett, Jamie (Christina) Peeler, Brad (Brooke) Peeler and 16 great grandchildren. Private graveside funeral services will be conducted at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com.

