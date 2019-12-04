Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 John James Pizza, originally of Oneonta, NY, transitioned peacefully on Veteran's Day, Nov 11th, 2019. Jack, as he was affectionately known, was born on October 2, 1933, to Michael and Dorothy Pizza. Jack had many careers, and was well known for his wit and humor and chivalry. Jack served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1972. He retired as a Lt. Col. in 1972, and proceeded to open a music store, Jan's Music, with his cherished wife now deceased Anita Pizza, who was also very accomplished; and continued to operate the store until 1984. Jack then opened a computer store, House of Help, from 1984 to 2005, and then fully retired in Marianna, Fl until 2012. Jack then moved to Naples, Fl, and enjoyed his last years with Jeannette Oldland throughout his final days. Jack led an illustrious life, and enjoyed his many careers working hard to be the best he could be. Jack was survived by his two sons Lee John Pizza, and Steven James Pizza. Predeceased by his oldest son, Michael Alcide Pizza. The grandchildren include Alex and Zachary Pizza, Justin Pizza, and Luke James Pizza and Steven Maxwell Pizza. A Marianna visitation gathering will occur at Marianna Chapel from 10:00-12:00 PM Dec 6th with Graveside Services at 2:00 PM, at Sunny Hills Catholic Calvary Cemetery. Jack will rest peacefully next to Anita Pizza. Marianna Chapel is charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
