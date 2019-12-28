Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Jewel (Enfinger) Riley was born in Washington County Florida to Alexander and Pearl (Fant) Enfinger. They later relocated to Round Lake, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Hazel Windham and Edna Mae Ethridge and her younger brother, Mallory Enfinger. Jewel is also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Forace Riley, USAF retired. She and her husband are survived by two daughters, Kathryn Riley Stephens (husband Elwood and their two children Justin and Lauren) and Michelle Riley Hale (husband Jeffrey Hale and her son Casey Henshaw). Jewel is also survived by stepson Tommy Harris (wife Irene, their children, Kim Harris Timmins (Trey), Craig Harris (Naomi), Christopher Harris (Dawn) and seven grandchildren. Due to her husband's military career, Jewel and her two children had the opportunity to travel to and reside in multiple locations throughout the years, including New York, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, South Carolina, south Florida and Laon, France. She worked hard to maintain their household and held down the fort while he was stationed in south east Asia over a period of several years, during the Korean and Vietnam wars. After his retirement in 1970 they resettled in Round Lake, Florida, where they had met each other as children. While holding several temporary jobs helping support the family during Forace's military career, Jewel was later employed full time as a CNA at Sunland Training Center's Infirmary, until her retirement. After a lengthy illness, Jewel passed away at Jackson County Hospital's PCU on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at White Pond Baptist Church in Alford. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.mariannachapelfh.com
Riley, Jewel (Enfinger)
To plant a tree in memory of Jewel Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.