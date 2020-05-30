Adams Funeral Home Blountstown, FL Isaac Stone passed away at home on May 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness Isaac, also known as I.H. was born at home in Shady Grove on September 22, 1933. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Frances; son Martin (Carola), and two stepchildren, Carl Blanchard (Dora) and Trish Blanchard; as well as a brother John Stone (Alberta), and sisters Patsy Sneads, Mary Ella Jessen, Lydia Ann Dykes (Gene), Myra Shiver (John Mark); five grandchildren, Michael, Carly and Alex Blanchard, Emmanuel and Carol Stone, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents I.H. and Elmira Stone, and a sister Violet Becton. He was a Korean War Veteran and was headed to Korea on a troop ship on his 18th birthday. He retired from his military service with the 144th Transportation Company of the Florida National Guard. During his years in the National Guard he was called up to Miami for the Liberty City riots, Hurricane Andrew, and served on active duty in Germany during Desert Storm. In his early working years, he farmed on the family farm in Shady Grove with his father and brother, but retired from Florida State Hospital working in the kitchen and the supply warehouse. He was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church for many years, and the joined St. Luke's Episcopal Church where his wife was organist and he was active as an usher and on the breakfast cooking team. A private family graveside service following guidelines for social distancing, will be held at a future date in Shady Grove Cemetery with Father David Green officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the music fund at St Luke's Episcopal Church. Those who knew Isaac appreciated his quiet, gentle nature and have often said "He was a good man." Online condolesences can be made at www.adamsfh.
MOST POPULAR
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Troy man arrested on charge of rape in Coffee County
-
Abbeville-based Great Southern Wood to sponsor Talladega race
-
Fowl suspicions: Ducks, geese found dead at Emerald Lake
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.