Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 (850) 526-5059. Robbie Lynn Taylor age 57 of Grand Ridge passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home. Robbie was born on March 7, 1962 in Muscle Shoals, Al and has lived most of his life Grand Ridge. Robbie loved the Lord and was a member of Praise Life Ministries church where he played drums. He was a forever fan of Alabama Football, "Roll-Tide-Roll". Robbie enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a giving person and was always ready to help his fellow man. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Ham, step father R.C. Ham, grandparents Allen and Eva Etheridge. Robbie is survived by his wife of 19 years Donna Taylor, daughters Tiffany Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor (Matthew Dorobek), and Kaylee Taylor (Christopher Kelley), step son Ryan Folsom (Ciara), brother Mike Taylor (Traci), sister Lisa Snell, grandchildren Journey Taylor, Gabriel Taylor, Ashton Kernoschak, Christopher Kelley, Jr., Finn Folsom, and Piper Folsom. Services for Robbie will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Partners for Pets at 4011 Maintenance Drive, Marianna, Florida 32448. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
