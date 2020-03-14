Edna Mae (Paul) Thomas, 81 of Conroe, Texas, formerly of Compass Lake, Florida, passed away on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to John Thomas. She is survived by her children, Catherine Kendrick (Charles), Juanita Blanford (Bruce), Elizabeth Thomas, Sandra Wilkens (Keith), John C., Thomas (Elizabeth) and Christina Nichols (Dale) as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on March, 14, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Fountain Florida, 18005 Lazy Lane. Rev.Wm. P. Brown officiating in celebration of Edna's life.

