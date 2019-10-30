Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Delmer Virgil Tillman, age 81, of Marianna, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Malone, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Delmer was involved in agriculture and the farm equipment business most of his life. He opened Tillman Parts and Farm Supply in 1975 and was a friend to many farmers in and around Jackson county. Later in life he worked for several years with the department of agriculture until his failing health forced him to retire. He was an active member of St Luke's Episcopal Church in Marianna. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ruth Tillman, son Michael Tillman, parents Jonas and Myra Tillman, brothers Dwight and David Tillman and sister Janis Alday. He is survived by his son Stacy Tillman, (Tara), sisters Gretchen Griffin, Inez Capps (Paul), Lavaine Williams (Lloyd) grandchildren Kyle Tillman, Payton Tillman, Jessica Tillman and several nephews and nieces. Funeral services for Delmer will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Father David Green officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannachapelfh.com.
