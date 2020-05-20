Peavy Funeral Home 20367 NW Evans Ave. Blountstown, FL John H. Tomlinson, age 88, of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Blountstown, FL. John was born in Monroe County, Alabama on September 16, 1931. He moved to Blountstown in 1955 after serving as an Army Ranger in the Airborne Division and spent the next 39 years working in the Calhoun County School System. John started as a coach and teacher; he later became Principal at Carr School and Blountstown High School. He ended his career in the administration office of Calhoun County Schools. John was a Deacon in the First Baptist Church of Blountstown. He loved his community and was a member of several local Civic Organizations, Rotary Club, Lions Club and a member of the Masonic Lodge. John always said, "I came for a short job in 1955 and never wanted to leave". John was a sports enthusiast who loved golf, tennis, fishing and all other competitions. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty N. Tomlinson. Survivors include: Two sons, John H. Tomlinson, Jr. and wife, Chris of Blountstown, FL, David Tomlinson and wife, Karen of Blountstown, FL; One brother, Vince Tomlinson of Edna, TX; Six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm (CDT) from the graveside at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown with Pastor Dustin Malphurs officiating. Interment will follow. The service is open to anyone wishing to attend. The family will visit with friends after the service. The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Gideon's International, Memorial Bible Chairman, P.O. Box 765, Blountstown, FL 32424.
MOST POPULAR
-
Nude woman arrested after walking on West Main Street
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Cottonwood head football coach John Gilmore leaving to become offensive coordinator at Smiths Station
-
5 takeaways from Rick Bright's House hearing
-
Jackson County pastor loses two siblings to COVID-19
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.