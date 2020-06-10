Bevis Funeral Home 200 John Knox Road Tallahassee, FL. 32303 (850) 385-2193 Eugenia McQuagge Tyus, age 71, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Marianna, Florida to parents Albert Eugene McQuagge and Eva Pearl McQuagge. She called Marianna home until moving to Tallahassee 17 years ago. Eugenia graduated from Marianna Highschool and later earned a Bachelors degree from Troy State University. She enjoyed following politics and worked for the Republican Party of Florida. She also served as a manager of the Florida Automobile Joint Underwriters Association and was a prior member of First Presbyterian Church of Marianna. Hobbies include attending Alabama football games, FSU baseball games, spending time at the beach, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Eugenia leaves behind her loving husband, Alfred Harold Tyus; children Stepheni Lynch (Tom) and Sam Tyus; grandchildren Matthew, Jack, and Katie Lynch; sister in-law Carol McQuagge. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bill McQuagge. Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com)
MOST POPULAR
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.