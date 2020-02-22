Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Catherine Richardson Walsh, age 81, passed away at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Marianna. Mrs. Catherine was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Frenchie Richardson, her brother Charles Richardson, and her daughter Lisia Neel. Catherine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Walsh of Marianna, two daughters Tracey Roberts and husband David of Clayton, NC, and Kim Bowden and husband Eddie of Marianna, eight grandchildren, Adam Harrison, Jennifer Agee, Danielle Aultman, Pami Oglesby, Jeff Neel, Kati Evans, Jud Darby, and Kristin Wright, Maura Shiver, and Jay Shiver, fourteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Goodwin and husband Jimmy of Marianna. A memorial service for Catherine will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until time of service. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and Dr. Steven Spence for their care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Partners for Pets 4011 Maintenance Dr., Marianna, Florida 32448, Covenant Hospice of Marianna at 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna, Florida 32446, or the Alzheimer Association 325 John Knox Rd suite c-128, Tallahassee, FL 32303. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannchapelfh.com.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.