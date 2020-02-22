Marianna Chapel Funeral Home 3960 Lafayette Street Marianna, FL 32446 850-526-5059 Catherine Richardson Walsh, age 81, passed away at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Marianna. Mrs. Catherine was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Frenchie Richardson, her brother Charles Richardson, and her daughter Lisia Neel. Catherine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Walsh of Marianna, two daughters Tracey Roberts and husband David of Clayton, NC, and Kim Bowden and husband Eddie of Marianna, eight grandchildren, Adam Harrison, Jennifer Agee, Danielle Aultman, Pami Oglesby, Jeff Neel, Kati Evans, Jud Darby, and Kristin Wright, Maura Shiver, and Jay Shiver, fourteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Goodwin and husband Jimmy of Marianna. A memorial service for Catherine will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until time of service. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and Dr. Steven Spence for their care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Partners for Pets 4011 Maintenance Dr., Marianna, Florida 32448, Covenant Hospice of Marianna at 4540 Lafayette Street, Suite G, Marianna, Florida 32446, or the Alzheimer Association 325 John Knox Rd suite c-128, Tallahassee, FL 32303. Marianna Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.mariannchapelfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Walsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries