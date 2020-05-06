Obert Funeral Home 1556 Brickyard Road Chipley, Florida 32428 850-638-2122 Jimmie Nell Williams, age 88 of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. Jimmie Nell was born on June 23, 1931 in Washington County, Florida to Robert Miner and Sallie Brock Miner. A lifelong resident of the Panhandle, she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Graceville, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Sallie Miner; husband: William Frank Williams Jr.; brother: Cecil Miner; sisters: Frances Owens, Audrey Harris. She is survived by her sons: Billy Williams and wife Patricia of Graceville, Florida, Bobby Williams and wife Shirleen of Cottondale, Florida; grandchildren: Travis Williams (Kim), Clay Williams (Vicki), Cheryl Williams (Dell Corbin); great-grandchildren: Jade Williams, Hunter Williams, Taylor Sewell (Stephen), Colby Williams, Luke Clark, Ian Reardon, Cierra Relyea (Byron), Jenna Corbin, Chandler Corbin, June Lewis, Joey Wells; great-great-grandchildren: Brody Sewell, Madison Relyea. In consideration of community health and safety of the public, a private graveside service will be held at Galilee Methodist Cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Headland hires Toby Greene as football coach/A.D. and Sammy Jackson as basketball coach
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Mother, daughter involved in accident; mother arrested
OBITUARY GUIDELINES
Funeral homes must submit obituaries, death notices and photos by 4 p.m. the day before the obituary is to be published. Obituaries are accepted only through funeral homes. To place an obituary, please call 334-712-7929 or email us at classifieds@jcfloridan.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with JC Floridan, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Match each agent photo with their name and place of business for a chance to WIN a $100 gift certificate.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.