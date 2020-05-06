Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND FROM WEDNESDAY AT 12 PM EDT UNTIL 7 PM EDT FOR A COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...HIGH ERC VALUES...AND SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 MPH. .A MUCH DRIER AIRMASS IS EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY BEHIND A COLD FRONT. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP BELOW CRITICAL LEVELS ACROSS THE ENTIRE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND EASTWARDS INTO PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA BIG BEND. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AROUND 15 MPH ARE EXPECTED WITH FREQUENT GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. THESE CONDITIONS, COMBINED WITH A RECENT STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER AND DRIER FUELS, WILL LEAD TO THE POTENTIAL FOR ANY FIRES TO QUICKLY SPREAD. PLEASE HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...MUCH OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND PORTIONS OF THE BIG BEND. * WIND...SUSTAINED WINDS AROUND 15 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...21-27% * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&