”We all must take...precautionary measures;
If love and peace you treasure...
Then you’ll hear me when I say.”
”Love’s In Need of Love Today” as performed by Stevie Wonder
Consumer confidence is vital to a healthy economy.
In normal economic times, consumers account for at least two-thirds of our nation’s GDP. The CCI, or Consumer Confidence Index, was first calculated in 1985 and is adjusted monthly. It defines the degree of optimism we consumers share in our economic future. Forty percent of the index is based on the current economy and 60% on future economic conditions.
If people are confident in their job security and the current and near future of the economy, it is reflected in their spending and borrowing. In periods of high consumer confidence, business owners will borrow money for expansion, hire more employees, and invest in infrastructure, software and marketing. Individuals will borrow money for home purchases and home improvements; we are more apt to buy a new car; we will travel and spend money on discretionary expenses; and we’ll dine out frequently and spend on holidays and special occasions.
The opposite is also true. In uncertain economic periods, businesses will institute a hiring freeze and search for ways to cut spending and reduce overhead. Often they’ll hoard cash rather than spend it. Those of us who worry for our job security are far less likely to buy a bigger home or a new car or take that long, expensive family vacation. Discretionary expenses are trimmed and lifestyles adjusted.
Most economists view consumer confidence as a lagging indicator, meaning that consumers are reacting to economic changes that have already occurred. When our economy recently shut down, consumer confidence was thriving. Unemployment was extremely low. Consumer and business spending was trending upwards.
That halted suddenly when health concerns forced the closure of businesses and millions became unemployed virtually overnight. Normally there is an evolving and slower upward or downward trend in consumer confidence; not so with this global pandemic. Consumer confidence has, understandably, plummeted with mind-numbing speed.
And this can temporarily cripple our economy. Eschewing plans to upgrade into that new house? Mortgage lenders, developers, home builders, realtors and tradespersons suffer. Shelving the idea of buying a new car? The auto industry and all its ancillaries suffer. Jettisoning plans to take that European vacation? (And who isn’t?) The airlines, hotel and hospitality industries suffer. And of course, this causes those industries to lay off more employees because they are doing less business, and growing unemployment numbers contribute to a lower Consumer Confidence Index. So it’s a vicious cycle and often commensurate with recession.
The CCI will, understandably, be extremely low this month and next. What may tell us much more is what our consumer confidence level is when we reach August. Will the summer months see a decline in deaths and virus cases? Will the anti-viral drug remdesivir prove effective? How successful will we have been at reopening hotels, restaurants, and other businesses? Time will tell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.