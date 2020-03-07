”The best is yet to come and babe, won’t that be fine? You think you’ve seen the sun... But you ain’t seen it shine.”
”The Best is yet to Come” as performed by Frank Sinatra
Nearing or beginning retirement and stressed out about it? You’re among many who feel trepidation.
A recent Schwab survey shows that we Americans are worried about several things in retirement. The predominant worry, of course, is running out of money. Almost three of every four of us list this issue as our primary anxiety.
The second concern we harbor is how much of a change in lifestyle we’ll experience when we retire. We’re cruising down the highway at 65 during our working years, enjoying income associated with employment, and suddenly we turn off the interstate and slow to 35 mph on a country road. The car feels different under us when our income is diminished.
The corollary that accompanies this downgrade in lifestyle is not receiving a paycheck. Almost as many of us (60%) are worried about missing paydays as are (64%) anxious about adjusting our lifestyle in retirement.
Some 70% of us know very little about the tax consequences of retirement withdrawals. We’ve been contributing money to our IRA or our 401(k) for many of our working years, and have enjoyed deferred taxation on the income dedicated to these investment vehicles. But once the money is withdrawn (except for Roth IRA’s), we must pay taxes on the withdrawals. RMD’s (Required Minimum Distributions) must be initiated (now at age 72 by virtue of the SECURE Act) so that Uncle Sam can be assured of getting paid.
Developing a coherent tax and withdrawal strategy in retirement can maximize one’s golden years. Understanding how our withdrawals and other income will be taxed and how many real dollars we’ll be taking home is vital to establishing a retirement budget.
The transition to retirement is already fraught with emotion and upheaval. It’s made much more stressful and complicated by major financial changes.
A couple of comforting reminders may help. One, we probably won’t be spending as much money in retirement as we do during our working years. My experience has been that if retirees have about 80% of their annual working income during retirement, they are usually pretty comfortable.
Of course, this requires maximizing our income streams. We want to optimize our Social Security benefits in order to receive the most dollars over our remaining years. Most people need to grow their assets as well as take income from their investments, and they need to find a comfortable balance, one which can contribute to their retirement income as well as enhance the size of their nest egg.
The individuals and couples whom I’ve seen enjoy the most productive retirement are those who look on the transition as a new and exciting journey. They embrace it and make it a good time in their lives, knowing they are among the fortunate group that has lifestyle choices available to them in their later years.
