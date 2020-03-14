”Oh well, a touch of grey...suits you anyway.”
”A Touch of Grey” as performed by The Grateful Dead
“The Last Laugh” is a silly, heartwarming 2019 release chock full of truisms about aging. Buddy Green (Richard Dreyfuss) began his working life as a stand-up comedian, but quickly transitioned to a career as a podiatrist. Before he switched professions, his manager Al Hart (Chevy Chase) booked him into some high-profile, lucrative appearances. Andie MacDowell appears as Al’s free-spirited love interest.
Buddy and Al live in a retirement community and watch an endless parade of ambulances transporting neighbors to the hospital or the morgue. Both abhor their surroundings. When Buddy’s female friend dies in her sleep, he becomes agitated and depressed. And he accepts his friend Al’s suggestion that Buddy hit the road again as a comedian at age 80. But Buddy is suffering from pancreatic cancer and isn’t expected to live more than a few months, a secret he hides from Al.
Booking Buddy’s gigs is therapy for Al, who had no life other than his agency. “I’m one of those guys that didn’t work to live,” he recalls. “I lived to work, which means I have to figure out how to live.” That admission hits close to home for many of us. When all we’ve done our whole lives is work, what do we do with ourselves when work is no longer available?
Al uses what’s left of his professional contacts to book Buddy into some stand-up comedy appearances. Some go better than others. In Lubbock, Buddy’s jokes about Texans fall flat and one female patron nails him in the forehead with a beer bottle. But Buddy Green is talented and gritty. His one-liners about aging draw raucous laughter and applause.
“I don’t like making fun of old people,” he says on stage. “Growing old is serious business. That’s why we’re angry all the time. And what we’re really angry at is time...”
Buddy’s grown children are furious; they had no idea he had left the retirement home to restart his career. “You were missing, vanished,” his son admonishes him. “And now I find you living some secret life as Rodney Dangerfield. And I’m just supposed to be thrilled that you found yourself at age 80?” In response, Buddy simply smiles and says, “Yes.” He adds a song to his comedy routine, and eventually appears on the Stephen Colbert show, where he renders a smashing performance.
Aging is tough. And it’s made more difficult by two things: we’re all living longer, and we’re immersed in a youth-oriented culture. Ageism is more than a term; it’s a reality that many of us encounter daily. Other, more youthful citizens see us as old, bent and unproductive. In our own minds, though, we are still 19, full of vim and vigor and completely lucid and productive.
The film’s message is very powerful: keep doing what you love to do at any age. It’s never too late to pursue a dream.
