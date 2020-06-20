“Daylight is good at arriving at the right time...
It’s not always going to be this grey.”
”All Things Must Pass” as performed by George Harrison
Listen closely, with your ears turned at the proper angle, and you will hear a groundswell of millions saying, “Not tomorrow, now.” Americans are buying second homes, RV’s and boats; retiring now instead of later; relocating from the cities to suburbs; and moving from highly taxed states to ones with lower taxation levels. Why the urgency? It’s because tomorrow, in the minds of so many of us, may or may not come; and if it indeed does, it’s not likely to look like today.
We’re all listening to our inner voice. And it’s saying, “Do it now. Life is short.” With the world in crisis, who among us hasn’t longed for a quiet cottage in the English countryside or a beachside villa away from all the noise and strife?
Changes in the year 2020 have caused us to reconsider the time that each of us have left in a new way, and this has impacted our financial outlook. Just before Memorial Day, the site RVshare.com reported a 1,000 percent increase in nationwide bookings since April 1st. As states reopen for business, home sales are jumping. The supply is down and bidding wars are occurring for some homes that are for sale.
Some buyers, many of whom now plan to work from home, are searching for a house with appropriate office space. Others are leaving urban centers for the relative safety of suburbia. Some who work from home are relocating to desired coastal locales and/or to states with less onerous taxation. Of the eight states which have grown fastest in 2020, four (Texas, Florida, Washington and Nevada) collect no state income tax. And none of the 15 fastest growing states in 2020 are located in the Northeast, where states are typically crowded and heavily taxed.
As a wealth manager, I confer frequently with people nearing or in retirement. And I understand their desire to make the most of the rest of their days. But it is prudent to remember a couple of time-tested tenets. One, as precarious and unknowable as the future may seem, history tells us that it will indeed arrive and when it does, we’ll have financial needs for which we’ll want to be prepared.
Secondly, all things must pass, even the upheaval of economic turmoil caused by a global pandemic. Polio ravaged the U.S. and raged unchecked in the 1940’s. In the summer of 1941, children feared swimming outdoors or in community pools for fear of catching the virus and becoming paralyzed or killed. Eventually, a vaccine was discovered and safely distributed, though it took some time. Today’s efforts to develop a vaccine are far faster and more efficient, and when that vaccine becomes available, the coronavirus and its economic impact will be diminished.
I understand and appreciate “Live for Today.” And to that, I would add a friendly codicil: “Plan for Tomorrow.”
