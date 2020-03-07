It’s interesting how a person can be eating a meal that they consider delicious, but just the sight of that same meal will upset another person’s stomach. And then there’s that cheerful driver who gets out of an automobile so bad it looks like it’s about to die at any time.
Maybe the simple meal that someone is eating is all they can afford, and they are thankful to have any food at all. How can an individual driving an old, ugly car that sounds and looks like it may fizzle out at any time have such a positive attitude? Could it be, because of their financial situation, that they are thankful to have any type of transportation to get them around?
Many of us enjoy looking down on others. We don’t consider what they might be going through, or what their status in life may be. Do we really care?
All we know is that we are doing much better than they appear to be and that makes us feel good about ourselves.
We should be thankful that we have been blessed in one way or another, but “thank goodness” there are some of us who reach out and share with others. Some of us know what it’s like to be in situations when we don’t know where our next meal is coming from or, even worse, how we will pay our rent or mortgage. We know what it feels like to live a tough, unpredictable life.
There are far too many of us that are in the habit of looking down on others. There are some people who live stagnant lives and don’t try to do better; their favorite word is “whatever.” But there are others who try each day to improve their lives, who have gotten bad breaks in life, and shouldn’t be put in the category of “lazy.”
Life can be tough for anyone. There are many people with degrees and higher education that have fallen on hard times. Some of us have lost someone close to us, and it caused us to drink too much or become a victim of substance abuse as we tried to lessen the pain. So, we must be careful who we look down on, because some of us could end up in the same boat.
