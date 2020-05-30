Lately we have been experiencing some unpredictable and uncertain ways of life. Last year at this time, many of us were planning summer vacations and various activities we wanted to take part in during the days of summer.
What a difference a year or even a day can make. We don’t know what tomorrow or next year will bring, but we can do as much as possible to prepare for the future. Whether it’s financially, physically, spiritually or in our lifestyles, doing our best to be prepared could make a major difference on how we survive.
Many of us weren’t prepared financially for the abrupt change in our incomes. Some of us have been unable to pay our bills, because our jobs were temporarily or permanently lost — and there are no extra funds to help us through the tough times. To make things different if another serious problem takes place will take discipline and sacrifice. Saving as much as we can when we can helps build up funds needed for emergencies. Some savings beats no savings every time!
It may take giving up some of our extra activities or not eating out as much, but it will be well worth it during a time of crisis.
We as a country have learned many lessons during COVID-19. Some of those lessons, such as how quickly we can lose those closest to us, have been very painful to many of our citizens. It’s not easy to think about death, but the coronavirus has taught us that by making preparations for the possibility of death we can help relieve some of the heartache and pain our families would face. We also must face reality when it comes to our spiritual life.
Some of us are so busy trying to be successful and rich that we aren’t concerned too much about church, prayer or too much of anything else. Yet when things go wrong we are ready to come back to spirituality. Thank God that He is a forgiving God, or many of us would be in trouble. Going to church means nothing if we aren’t sincere and really believe in God. Some of us actually go to church because our parents did, to see what we can gossip about, or to dress up and get compliments.
If Covid-19 hasn’t woken us up, I don’t know what will. If we are Christians or of another persuasion, the coronavirus should bring us to the reality that something is going on in our world today that’s not good.
When we look at the bright side, the time quarantined with some of our families has brought some of us closer together as families. Covid-19 should also show how much we need one another.
We never know what the future will bring, but the more we’re prepared for adversity and trust in God we’ll be able to make it through!
