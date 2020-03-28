We are living in a crisis situation.
The coronavirus has quickly led us into a lifestyle where possibly millions of our citizens will be quarantined. Many more of us will be asked to remain in the surroundings of our homes until answers can be found on how to control the virus and what can be done to heal those who have contacted it.
Though this outbreak is causing health problems, economic problems and the loss of many jobs thus far, it has shown us as a country one glaring truth: We must work together to be successful in containing the coronavirus or COVID-19.
Coronavirus is no respecter of persons; it has already affected the rich, middle class and the poor. Our nationality, the color of our skin, the language we speak and how much money we have won’t make a difference, in most instances, during the course of this crisis. We must be united in our decisions going forward, because we’re in this together.
Throughout the history of America there have been calamities and obstacles for us to overcome. There have been wars, earthquakes, hurricanes and tornadoes that have caused loss of life and devastation. The coronavirus is a major test for us as a country, and we’re experiencing “real life” in “real time.”
It’s interesting how some of the fictional movies we’ve watched over the years seem to be playing out currently right in front of our eyes. This is no joke; it’s the real deal. We must adhere to the advice given to us by our medical experts. Many of us hear about the importance of consistently washing our hands and keeping our distance when engaging with or being around others, yet we ignore this important advice. We can expect the worst if we continue to ignore our medical experts. Some folks may not like it, but reminding them of the things we must do to help curtail this disease may be necessary, especially reminding those closest to us.
To help bring an end to this terrible epidemic we are facing, it will take caution, discipline and much prayer. Being united in our actions will be the only way for this ordeal to be successfully contained.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
