The outbreak of coronavirus is affecting the lives of millions of people throughout the world.
Businesses have been closed, curfews have been set up and travel restrictions are in place in many areas. Quarantines have become a regular part of life.
During this period, when millions of citizens have been asked to stay at home, restlessness and boredom are becoming more and more apparent. Different people have different ways to deal with the safety measures that our medical leaders have asked us to adhere to. Some of the refreshing fresh air that many of us look forward to breathing in each day on the outside, can now be a major danger to us, if we don’t watch those near us.
Whether we are indoors or outdoors, whenever we are around others during this crisis, we must keep our distance.
Having everyone at home or living in an enclosed area can spark friction from time to time. The frustration of not being able to come and go as we do under normal situations can cause an unusual, in some cases, uneasiness around the home.
Thanks to the invention of the telephone, radio, television and computer, some of our anxiety can be eased; but there is no replacement for freedom.
This is also a time for those who love reading books to catch up on their reading. Many of us get married so that we can spend more time with the one we love enough to marry. However, statistics show that in China, the divorce rate has spiked since the coronavirus has caused married couples to spend much more time together.
Evidently the coronavirus is causing problems in other areas outside of health and the economy. In fact, the stress being caused by not knowing where we will find enough money to pay our bills, or even survive, has become overwhelming to some of us.
Since most of us have never been in this type of situation, figuring out how to deal with COVID-19 is a huge dilemma. We must follow all the instructions given by our medical experts, but there is still more that each of us must do.
We must show kindness and concern for one another. Even though we are to have limited access to each other, we can use modern technology to reach out to each other, keep each other company and give some words of encouragement to one another. That person we often spoke of as “talking too much,” might come in handy during this day and time.
If all else fails, we can always utilize the “gift of prayer” for our brothers and sisters — in America and across the globe!
