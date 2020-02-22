Over the years, many of us have heard the words “you are just like your (dad, mom, sister or brother).”
In some cases, we feel proud when we hear those words, because our parents or siblings have been held in high esteem. But, in other cases, those words can make us cringe, because if feels that those saying them expect for us to become criminals, liars or hateful citizens and fall into the same negative patterns of life that our parents or siblings fell into.
In many cases people expect us to be successful or unsuccessful during our lifetime, based on what has transpired during the history of our families. If we allow it to happen, people’s judgments and expectations can help determine what happens in our lives.
We must create our own path in life.
If we pay close attention to the fact that each of us is a special individual with fingerprints and a mind of our own, we shouldn’t be sold on what others think our life will become, no matter what our situation. Just because our father was a part of a group that teaches hate and separation of the races, doesn’t mean we have to go that route. Just because a member of our family participated in prostitution, doesn’t mean we can’t become a quality school teacher. Even if our brother has become a doctor and our sister a lawyer, it doesn’t mean we can’t be our happiest in life, because we chose to be a minister or a chef.
Each of us must create the path we want to follow. Too many of us are led into directions of life that we don’t really want to go into, because of someone else’s expectations of us.
We only travel through life once; so it’s time for some of us to show the world what we’re made of.
If quite a few of our relatives have been known as drug users and heavy drinkers, we could be the one to start a push for change. It might be a good idea to get a degree in counseling where we can help our family members and those in need of help by giving great advice about the detriments caused by their habits and what it would take to change their lives for the better.
When other folks think we will be carbon copies of others in our family we must keep in mind the fact that we are one of a kind. There’s nothing wrong with wanting a life similar to our parents or siblings when they are good, positive examples, but even if we choose to do so, our style will have differences that show our individuality.
When we create our own path, we have the opportunity to become the best person we can be!
