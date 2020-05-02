Life is precious. Sometimes a serious look at the tragedies that take place in life can be eye opening. Sadly, there are some of us who aren’t as affected by tragic events as others.
In some of our neighborhoods, there is so much violence and crime that take place in our environment that the bad things that take place aren’t a surprise. On occasions, events take place that gets the attention of all of us; no matter what neighborhood, job status or amount of money we might have.
We are living in a day and time that the world is filled with uncertainty. Recently we as a country have been shaken by the impact of COVID-19 or the coronavirus. The coronavirus has put each of us in the position of either cooperating or facing a premature death.
Why does it take tragedy to wake us up and make us realize that we actually need to depend on each other to help in our survival?
Many people across the world have lost their lives either because of their lack of knowledge about COVID-19, or because they didn’t follow the instructions advised by our medical experts. It’s hard to believe how rapidly life, not only in the USA, has changed within a very short period of time.
One of the things we should have already learned in the midst of this pandemic is how sticking together is a major part of our survival during times such as these. How each of us handles the coronavirus is very important; and not just for staying safe.
Being together in our homes can help a family or friends become even closer, or it can lead to an unpleasant atmosphere filled with friction. In fact, the quarantines taking place has caused a spike in divorces in China, and there are many couples across the globe discovering that they don’t really like each other. In other instances, being quarantined has allowed couples and families to appreciate one another more than ever. It has also caused many people who are connected in one way or another to really miss each other.
As usually is the case, there are some of us who are more prepared than others. They have prepared for a rainy day. On the other hand, the spotlight has been on the millions of citizens who have lost their jobs or who are unemployed. Those who are struggling to survive because of the rapid changes that have taken place.
Thank God for the citizens who have decided to help those who are less fortunate and struggling. Our thanks should go out to the nurses, doctors and volunteers who have been on the front lines during COVID-19.
We must remember that there are some people who are alone. If we know someone who is in the situation of being alone, it would be a good time to use some of our great inventions such as the telephone and internet to keep in touch. That special call or email could give them some joy during these tough times.
Communication is very important; especially when our number-one means of communication is prayer to our God!
