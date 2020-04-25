As devastating as COVID-19 has been, there are many lessons the world is beginning to learn.
In our country we have learned how important it is for us to bond and work together to help solve a problem that can affect any of us at any time.
The death of thousands of our citizens, so far, has shown how vulnerable each of us can be under certain circumstances. We have learned how important it is for us to have a good relationship with our family and close friends.
The current events taking place in the world should make us realize that death is no respecter of persons. People of all nationalities are losing their lives because of the coronavirus, but a disproportion amount of those lost have been African-Americans and people of color. Some people are blaming the atmosphere, diets and lack of medical attention for the lopsided amount of deaths in the African-American’s and people of color’s neighborhoods or surroundings; and atmosphere, diet and lack of medical attention can definitely be major causes that can contribute to a less than strong immune system.
Many of us live in neighborhoods that aren’t healthy places to live in for our physical and mental health. Even though some people, through no fault of their own, are living in adverse situations, there are some things they can do to improve their situation.
Though the African-American and communities where people of color live are said to be most vulnerable to the virus, anyone of any nationality can be more easily infected if they are living in an area with adverse surroundings. If we are in that situation, one of the first things we can do is to try to better ourselves through education, so we are able to get better jobs.
While we are in the midst of being quarantined, checking to see what studies are available on the internet might be a great idea. We must start taking steps to increase our income in order to improve our way of living.
On the medical side, some illnesses can be controlled early by keeping medicines and a thermometer available to check our temperatures and treat colds and flu symptoms while in the early stages.
Over and over it has been emphasized by medical experts how crucial it is to take care of our health. Some of us need to change our eating habits. Eating a lot of fast foods and foods that are loaded with calories will usually affect our health in a negative manner. It won’t be easy to give up some of the delicious high-calorie foods, but if we want to be in shape when our body is attacked by diseases we must make some sacrifices.
COVID-19 has us in a situation where staying home, except when we really need to go out, is recommended. However, we should be making plans to get ourselves some exercise as soon as possible, if we don’t have the setup in our home to do so now. One of the best and most enjoyable exercises is walking. Even those with little or no money should keep in mind that a consistent schedule of walking can do wonders for the body.
No matter what our status or nationality, any of us can improve ourselves, if we seriously and honestly want to.
