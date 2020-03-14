The length of our lives and how healthy we are depends on a variety of things.
Of course, some folks will say “When it’s your time, it’s your time.” However, what we can control has much to do with our quality of life.
Life is unpredictable, but much of the way we live our lives is controlled by our personal decisions. Hypertension, depression, high cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes are among the top health conditions affecting Americans.
Hypertension can be caused by smoking, being obese, lacking exercise, too much salt and stress. Yet, many of us continue bad habits, even when we know how they can affect our lives in a bad way.
Differences in certain chemicals in the brain can contribute to depression, but one of the things that make many of us depressed is low self-esteem, which can lead to stress. Another factor is exposure to violence, abuse, neglect and poverty.
Of course, high cholesterol, heart disease and diabetes all are connected to heredity, our diets and the way we live our lives. When we know that our family has certain health issues in our history, we should do everything we can to avoid some of those same health problems being repeated in our lives. It may not be easy at times, but in the long run, it will be well worth it.
For some of us, the word “discipline” is not a part of our mindset. We do whatever we want, eat whatever we want and spend time in unhealthy environments as much as we can. Still, if there comes a time we need medical attention and the results of our physical condition is brought to the forefront, we act totally surprised.
Most of us love eating some foods that may not be considered the best for us by our doctors, but problems can come when we consistently abuse our eating habits. Although most of us aren’t doctors or in the medical field, it’s still a good thing to remind those close to us about some of the unhealthy habits that have caused so many to shorten their lives.
It’s really simple: If we want to live a healthy, long life and enjoy our families and friends, make the decision to have a healthy relationship with our diets and exercise while we enjoy the quality things in life!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.