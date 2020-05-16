Over the years, the family has been mentioned in this column on many occasions. Every family needs a leader. Despite the fact that a man is usually considered the head of the family, throughout the years, in many cases, the woman of the family has needed to take over the duties of the man.
Premarital pregnancies or unforeseen circumstances have often led to homes without a father in place or a single woman taking care of a child without the support of a father.
No matter what time of the year it may be, our mothers should be honored and respected. This is not a perfect world and we shouldn’t expect all mothers to be perfect; but overall, many households wouldn’t survive without the sacrifices made by caring, loving mothers.
Tradition says that mothers should be recognized and honored in the month of May, but there’s no way many of our mothers should only be put in the limelight once a year. We are living during a time when a large number of women are working more than one job in order to help our families keep their heads above water. Even though some of them work more than one job, they usually are expected to help prepare the younger children for school, see about meals, and make sure the children do their homework and get their proper rest at night.
It’s great to honor our mothers on Mother’s Day, but what about the other 364 days, when many women and mothers carry the burdens of life without the help or assistance of a slothful man? There are many men who have to carry out motherly duties, because of the death of their spouse, divorce or some other events that fractures a family. Those men need to also be respected and saluted.
Of course, one of the main things that we should give the upmost thanks to our mothers for is bearing the pain of childbirth. Childbirth has become so much of a normal process in life that some of us take it for granted; but there probably aren’t many men who would want to carry a child for nine months while anticipating going through the pain during delivery.
Even though we celebrate our mothers on one specific day each year, we should show our love and respect for them 24/7 — all year long!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.