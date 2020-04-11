This is a time when we should all work together to help rid ourselves of the coronavirus disease.
People are suffering throughout the world, but there are some places where the feeling of togetherness can be easily had.
When my family relocated to Florida, it was mostly based on the purchase of property from a gentleman friends of ours knew. It didn’t take long to realize that the people in our new community were much different from those we had left in Washington, D.C.
The pace of life was much slower, but it wasn’t just that. The friendly, low-key way of life was far different from the surroundings we had left.
The people in certain areas of Northwest Florida are special. It has often been spoken about Jackson County’s great location. There is the city of Dothan, Alabama, the fast-growing progressive city a short distance up the road; the state Capitol, Tallahassee, is an hour or less away; and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world are within 50-90 minutes away.
People come from far and near to reach the Panama City beaches, the beaches of Destin, Fort Walton and other popular locations in the Northwest Florida area of our country. However, after hearing all the negative things about the South, despite it’s dark past history, we found that there is a warm, genuine and kind spirit in the ways and personalities of many of the citizens we learned to appreciate and care for.
When anyone visits the town of Marianna, it will quickly become apparent that the town is deeply spiritual, because of the many churches in a relatively small area. If, in fact, there are as many believers in God as is depicted by the many houses of worship, Marianna should be a great place to be when troubles come!
When an individual is raised by parents who have a strong belief in prayer, they usually will feel the same way. If that fact is true, even if we have been advised to stay away from large gatherings, what has been instilled in our hearts will encourage us to pray even more from the confines of our homes.
There’s no doubt about COVID-19 being a serious threat to the citizens of our country. “If we ever needed the Lord before, we sure do need Him now!”
The citizens of Northwest Florida have a lot to be thankful for. There’s the beautiful land, one of the great locations in our country, some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and some of the best citizens to be found anywhere. As great as these assets are, during these historic times, we must remember that nothing is as awesome as sincere people uniting in prayer!
