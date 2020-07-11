There comes certain times in our lives when circumstances occur that cause us to have to reach out for assistance from our family members, close friends, or even people we don’t have a personal relationship with.
In reality, we wouldn’t be citizens of this world if it weren’t for a woman and a man together being involved in the sexual activities that initiated the process of each of us being born. Our birth is glaring proof that it takes two to create a child.
If there are some who have never had to reach out to others for assistance of some kind, their time for doing so may still be in their future. It’s nearly impossible, if not impossible, for us as human beings to exist alone. No matter how much money or how many assets we have, we will have needs that involve other people.
Those of us who have had a serious emergency take place in our lives have needed immediate help. There’s no time to ask for a resume from whose helping us. We are totally concerned about the emergency taking place.
There have been times when a citizen of a nationality we have shown hate toward during our lifetime could be the one in the position to save our life. This has happened in the past, and most likely will happen in the future. At that time money, assets, nationality, color, age or gender doesn’t matter. Yet, when we are selfishly looking to obtain wealth, power and money, status, nationality, color, and gender seem to be major factors in how we want to be perceived by our peers and those we try to impress.
When we go to our restaurants and other eating places, we don’t magically get our food. The service we are given to make us happy, or simply satisfy our appetite, comes from those whose job it is to wait on us.
What would we do if there were no scientists and doctors that collaborate to create some of the medicines many of us use to control some of the diseases, aches and pains we suffer?
It’s as though we are supposed to have a natural dependence on some of the other citizens in our world.
We need each other. Instead of continuing the foolishness of wasting time despising others that are different than us, we need to thank God for those that help us in different ways in this troubled world!
