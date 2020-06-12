This time in the history of our country has to be among the toughest we have faced.
COVID-19, racial tensions, the economy and the high rate of unemployment has made for troubling and uncomfortable times for us citizens.
Whenever things go wrong in our society, the word “change” is usually part of the equation. For decades many of us have spoken of or heard of how making changes during hard times could help cure our ailments.
As we look at the current events taking place in America, no matter what opinion each of us might have, most of us should feel and see that we as a country are in trouble; and if we don’t make changes to help us get through this terrible disease called the coronavirus, try to correct racial injustice in our country and work toward improving our economic deficiencies, we as citizens of the United States of America can look forward to a terrible future. If we’re not careful, the examples we are showing to the rest of the world could cause other Countries to lose respect for us, if we don’t display how our powerful country should act as a leader.
One of the things that can be a big concern for some of us is that some of our citizens don’t want to change. They feel no need to take the precautions recommended by our medical experts that are needed to contain this sickness and stop our people from dying from the coronavirus. When it comes to hatefulness and discrimination, keep in mind the fact that hate can come when any nationality shows disdain toward another nationality. It’s sad to say, but some of our people hate others because of the color of their skin and their nationality. In fact, some people pick up their hateful attitudes simply because decades of their ancestors showed a deep hate for others.
Somebody in a hateful family needs to “break the chain” of hate. “Real men” and “real women” should use the brain that God gave them to realize that hate can not only end up causing harm to others, but can also be detrimental to their own health; it’s bad anyway you look at it.
Throughout our history there has always been problems facing us, but this time the protests have come from more diverse protesters than any time during many of our lifetimes. A huge amount of young people have joined people of many nationalities who aren’t satisfied with the way things are taking place in America.
Witnessing an African-American man’s life being taken right in front of us left a devastating imprint in all of our minds; and brought to the forefront the realities we as a country must face.
Anyone can speak about making changes. Haven’t we been doing so for many, many decades? Actions speak louder than words. It’s time for us to live up to all the promises we made when our country began. If not, we still might consider ourselves the greatest country in the world, but through the eyes of the rest of the world instead of us appearing great, we may look more like hypocrites.
It’s time for us to stop pretending and act like “the greatest country in the world!”
